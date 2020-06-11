Donna Lee SolmaFeb. 2, 1942 - March 15, 2020Resident of San JoseOn Sunday afternoon March 15, 2020, Donna Lee Solma, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends after a two year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 78. Donna was born February 2, 1942 to Leo and Dorothy Giorgetti. She graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1960. She married the love of her life, Bill Solma, on September 22, 1962 and they settled down in their long time home in San Jose. The center point of her life was always family. She filled her life with dancing, cooking family dinners, traveling to watch her grandchildren play sports, and playing board and card games. Beloved by all who knew her for her friendly nature, positive attitude, and her witty additives. She had a knack for befriending everyone she encountered. Undeniably bold, strong, and courageous through every obstacle she ever encountered. Donna is survived by her husband, Bill; three children, Debbie, Michelle (Tony), and Billy (Melissa); four grandchildren Maddie, Anthony, Kevin, and Hannah; brother Allen; and her beloved dog, Scooter. A celebration of life will be held in the coming months.