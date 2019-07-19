|
|
Donovan Lyon
Palo Alto
On Monday, July 15, 2019, Donovan (Duckie) Dale Lyon passed away at age 77. Donovan was born in Olympia, Washington on September 21, 1941. He moved to the Bay Area when he was a child. He was a graduate of San Bruno Cappuccino High School, had a 40-year career at the San Francisco Chronicle, and fathered his two children. He will be remembered by his quick wit, love for horse racing, and avid sports watching. Donovan is survived by his children, Christopher and Lisa, his daughter-in-law, Kelly, his grandchildren, Addie, Avery and Natalie, and his brothers, Jerry and Dave. Whether you called him Pepa, Duckie, or Donovan, you will never forget his jokes, generous heart, and infectious smile.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 19, 2019