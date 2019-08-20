Mercury News Obituaries
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Mountain View Buddhist Temple
575 North Shoreline Boulevard
Mountain View, CA
Dora M. Sugimoto


1926 - 2019
Dora M. Sugimoto
Resident of Los Altos
Doe passed away on July 28, 2019 at the age of 93 after suffering a stroke. She was born in Mountain View on March 8, 1926 to Suichi and Asa Hori and the Hori family farmed in Mountain View on Stierlin Road. Doe married Hiro Sugimoto in 1947 and they raised two children, Robyn and Rod. Doe remained a lifelong resident of Santa Clara County.
Doe leaves her son, Rod (Nancy), grandchildren Brandon, Derrick, Justin, Dori and Haley, and four great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents Suichi and Asa, husband Hiro, daughter Robyn, grandsons Brett and Drew, and siblings, Tak, Ida, Irene, George, Frances, Mollie and Helen.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 4:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, 575 North Shoreline Boulevard, Mountain View, CA 94043. Spangler Mortuary, Los Altos.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 20, 2019
