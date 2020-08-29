1/
Dora Mae Figone
1937 - 2020
Dora Mae Figone
Sept. 15, 1937 – Aug. 23, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Beloved wife of the late Norman Figone. Loving mother of Cheryl Mulhearn, Jill Figone and the late Yvonne and Karen Figone. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Rose. Dear Aunt to Jeff Figone (Sandy), and the late Carol Figone. Loving Great-Aunt to Valerie Figone (Barbara), Dominic Figone and Annie Netto (George), and their families. She cherished taking family trips to Tahoe, camping adventures and birthday and holiday celebrations spent with her extended family. She volunteered at St. Martin of Tours Church and Martha's Kitchen, and enjoyed the friends she made there and throughout her life.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.


View the online memorial for Dora Mae Figone



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
