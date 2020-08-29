Dora Mae FigoneSept. 15, 1937 – Aug. 23, 2020Resident of San JoseBeloved wife of the late Norman Figone. Loving mother of Cheryl Mulhearn, Jill Figone and the late Yvonne and Karen Figone. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Rose. Dear Aunt to Jeff Figone (Sandy), and the late Carol Figone. Loving Great-Aunt to Valerie Figone (Barbara), Dominic Figone and Annie Netto (George), and their families. She cherished taking family trips to Tahoe, camping adventures and birthday and holiday celebrations spent with her extended family. She volunteered at St. Martin of Tours Church and Martha's Kitchen, and enjoyed the friends she made there and throughout her life.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.