Dora TsaiSept. 29, 1926 - Sept. 8, 2020Resident of CampbellDora slipped away peacefully on the morning of September 8th, 2020 at her assisted living facility, Campbell Village. She would have been 94 later this month. She was surrounded by family the day before she passed.She was born Tse Yungchen in 1926 as the 4th child of 9 children and grew up in Shanghai during a time of depression, civil & world war. After World War II and at the tender age of 22, Dora left China for good and came to America. After living in several states for a few of those early years, she came to California and fell in love. Palo Alto would be her home for over 50 years and it was where she raised her family. She was always fond of her garden in the front and backyard.Dora is survived by her sisters - Yung Hua, Lillian (Eric), Beverly (Shao Hua); her 2 children - Vince (Ruby), Vivian Landry (Joel); her 5 grandchildren - Calvin Keen, Christina Landry Brown (Harris), Eric Landry, Austin and Alicia Tsai; and many nieces, nephews, and their children. Visitation will be held from 12 noon - 1 pm, Friday September 18th at Neptune Society Mortuary. Her eventual resting place will be at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto.Neptune Society, 798 S. 2nd St., San Jose CA 95112Brittnie Galapon, 800-225-1593