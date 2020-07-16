Doreen Frances JamesFeb. 27, 1923 - Jul. 07, 2020Los GatosDoreen passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose on July 7, 2020. Doreen is preceded in death by her husband Ivor John James. Doreen is survived by her devoted children: Ivor J. and wife Jacqi James, Donald and wife Lori James, Douglas and wife Maureen James,Granddaughter's Christine, Sarah, Kaylee, Niece, Wendy Doreen Frances Howard and Nephew, Brad Howard.There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.