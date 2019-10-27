Mercury News Obituaries
Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
1386 N Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 296-2988
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church
200 O'Connor Drive
San Jose, CA
Dorene A. (Filice) McCandless


1933 - 2019
Dorene A. McCandless (Filice)
May 8, 1933-Oct. 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Dorene was born to Peppino Joseph Filice and Sandina M. Filice in Gilroy, California on May 8th 1933. She passed away at home with family on October 14, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her beloved partner Jack Wood, her sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Marvin Fleming, and her daughters Karen Foster (Chris) and Lisa Kennedy (Lon), as well as her twin sons Scott and Mark McCandless. She is also survived by her grandchildren Emily Houck (Jonathan), Ethan Foster (Hannah) and Alyssa Foster, and her nephew Brian Fleming (Krista) and niece Laura Quintino (Glen).
A memorial service will be held on November 4th at 11:00am at Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church in San Jose, 200 O'Connor Drive. A reception will follow on the premises. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation fighting breast cancer.


View the online memorial for Dorene A. McCandless (Filice)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
