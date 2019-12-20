|
|
Doris Aiko Kunimura
April 10, 1929 - December 9, 2019
Gilroy
Doris Aiko (Kuwada) Kunimura, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019, at the age of 90. She is survived by daughters Karen, Donna, Kathy, and Diane, Grand-daughter Allison Aiko Bartelstone (David), Great-Grandson Luke Masaru Bartelstone and Great-Grandaughters Katherine Mason Bartelstone and Charlotte Murray Bartelstone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Masaru "Moose" Kunimura and son, Mason. She is also survived by her sisters Laraine Noto, Kathleen (Katie) Hori, and Celeste Kitagawa (Howard). She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Doris was born on April 10, 1929, in San Martin. She was interned in the Poston 3 Arizona Internment camp and after release, graduated from Reedley High School in 1946. She married "Moose" in 1948. They made their home in Gilroy where they remained lifelong residents. She was a hairdresser in Gilroy until she retired.
She was a devoted wife and mother and was an avid supporter of all family activities – especially sports where her husband was involved in basketball & bowling leagues and her children participated in multiple sports throughout their school years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and the many Reno & Vegas trips with her siblings.
Doris was a member of the Gilroy JACL and the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service conducted by the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin on Sunday, December 29th, at 1:00pm at Habing Family Funeral Home, 129 Fourth Street, Gilroy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
View the online memorial for Doris Aiko Kunimura
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 20, 2019