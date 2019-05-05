Doris Anne Spencer

Cupertino

December 31, 1919 - April 22, 2019

Doris Anne Spencer, a long-time Los Altos Hills area resident, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. She was 99 years old. Anne was born on December 31, 1919, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The daughter of a Baptist minister, Anne was raised with her brother and sister in the city. She attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the College for Women in 1941. She was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

In the early 1950's, Anne moved to Los Angeles and fell in love with California, which remained her home state for the rest of her life. She worked as a public relations executive for a financial company and a petroleum company. She then met and married Donald Spencer, who was at Stanford, and moved to the Bay Area, where she began her dream career as an estate appraiser, eventually settling in a hilltop house in Los Altos Hills.

Anne's business, Heirloom Estate Sales, expanded throughout the area for more than 40 years. Her love of the arts and antiques led to world travels, continuous professional education and contacts with people far and wide. She was an active member of the American Society of Appraisers, the San Francisco Ceramic Circle, and the Glass and Decorative Arts Club. Many considered her among the best in her field. She and her late husband were also longtime supporters of the Bechtel International Center at Stanford.

Anne was always known as "Dodie" to her family. She was very intelligent, self-sufficient, kind and generous. She loved being with people. Anne was especially known for her fun-loving spirit and quick wit. One of her favorite hobbies was playing bridge with her friends. Throughout her adult life, she hoped that at least one of her family members would move from the East Coast to the West Coast. While there were many visits, this never happened. She quickly established a network of lifelong friends in California.

In 2011 she sold her home in Los Altos Hills and moved into the Forum, a retirement community which she enjoyed tremendously.

Anne is survived by her sister, Janice Igler Montgomery, and her brother-in-law, J. Thomas Montgomery, both of Bloomfield, CT, in addition to 7 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews, and 9 great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her husband, Donald Spencer; her brother, Edwin Igler; and her sister-in-law, Joan Igler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Palo Alto. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Forum, 23500 Cristo Rey Drive, Cupertino, California, on Friday, May 24th, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.





