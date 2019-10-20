|
Doris Deane Matthews
September 24, 1943 - September 21, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Doris passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and family on September 21, 2019. A native of San Jose, Doris was preceded into death by her parents, Dr. George L. Barry and Doris Barry Achziger, and three siblings. Doris is survived by three younger siblings, her husband, four sons and their wives, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Growing up in San Jose, Doris was a graduate of San Jose High School (class of 1961) and Santa Clara University (BA, Business). She made her home in San Jose and Campbell, raising her sons and working in several business-related positions. Doris loved to play the piano and for many years she performed with the San Jose Civic Light Opera. While working at the San Jose Mercury News she met and married the love of her life, Michael Matthews.
For the past 31 years Doris has made Morgan Hill her home, working at Pacific Hills Manor and becoming a lifelong member of The Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine. She will be dearly missed by many whose lives she has touched.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine, 17740 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA, on Saturday, 26 October 2019, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center (W.E.R.C.) would be appreciated.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019