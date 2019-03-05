Doris Driggs

August 22, 1930 - February 27, 2019

Epworth, GA

Doris Virginia Driggs Spencer, age 88 of Epworth, GA, formerly of Santa Clara Valley, CA, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Doris was born August 22, 1930 in San Jose, CA to the late Joseph Milligan and the late Bess Price Milligan. She grew up in downtown San Jose where she attended San Jose High School and San Jose State University. After marrying the late James Driggs in 1950, she moved to Santa Clara where they raised their seven children. Following the death of her husband, she had a long career with Mervyn's in Santa Clara, CA. In 1988 she met Jack Spencer with whom she enjoyed traveling. In her later years, she moved to Epworth, GA in 2016 where she enjoyed bird watching, antique shopping, wine tasting, meeting new people, visiting casinos, collecting antique dolls, and her dogs.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, Doris was preceded in death by three sons, James Driggs, Joseph Driggs and Jonathan Driggs, grandson, Aaron Parks, brother, Daniel Milligan, and sisters, Jolie Tollenaar, Dorothy Yearwood, and Mary Williams.

Survivors include daughter, Jolie (Mark) Miller, daughter, Jill (Keith) Parks, daughter, Jackie (Pete) Driggs, son, Jeff (Kristin) Driggs, daughter-in-law, Maureen Driggs, thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, GA. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.

706-632-5968

Henry-Cochran Funeral Home





View the online memorial for Doris Driggs Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary