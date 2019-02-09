Doris E. Bevis

May 24, 1926-January 29, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Our beloved mother, Doris, passed away on January 29, 2019 joining her parents, Joseph and Mildred LaCroix, siblings, husband Fletcher, and baby son. She was the fifth child of nine children and grew up and attended schools in Vermont where she meant her husband. Upon marrying her late husband Fletcher they began their journey from Vermont, to Massachusetts and then on to Santa Clara, California in the mid fifties with Fletcher's job driving across the US in a 1955 Chevrolet station wagon.

Doris was very proud of her 41 years as a registered nurse (most of those years working with the elderly in convalescent homes) before retiring to join her husband in their many travels. When not traveling she also enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, puzzles and attending many activities the grandchildren were involved in.

She is survived by 3 siblings Anne, Mimi (Jim), Gordon (Trudy), daughters Paula (Larry) and Pat (Dave), grandchildren Chris (Stacy), Matt (Brande), Bryan (Cailin), Kevin (Alisa), David (Marita), Julie and Alex, and 13 great grandchildren.

We are grateful to Vitas and to Jovi and Floro for their exceptional care of her in her final two years. A private service will be held.





