Doris G. Reid
1929 - 2020
Doris G. Reid
Feb. 25, 1929 - June 28, 2020
San Jose
Doris G. Reid was born to Monroe Leonard Gollaher and Fauntella Stevensen Gollaher in Tooele, Utah. She was the oldest of seven children. As a young child, she moved with her parents to Salt Lake City, Utah where she graduated from South High School and then the University of Utah in 1951 with a degree in Business and Liberal Arts. She married her college sweetheart, Ronald Reid, on December 27, 1951. They moved to the Bay Area in 1956, where they lived for the next thirty-five years. She was an award-winning artist and a long-time member of the Cupertino Fine Arts League. Upon retirement, Ron and Doris moved to the Olympic Peninsula for eight years and then the Monterey Peninsula for the next fourteen, eventually returning to the Bay Area in 2013.
Doris is survived by her son, Stephen Reid, daughters Jeannine Reid and Kathleen Gonterman (Eric); three grandsons, Michael (Tina), Timothy, and Ronald Gonterman (Julia); and two great grandchildren, Daniel and Madalynn Gonterman. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four of her siblings.
Interment and graveside service were held July 1, 2020 at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
