|
|
Doris Jean Strange
April 17, 1929 - October 2, 2019
San Jose, CA
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother Doris Jean Strange (Douglas) nee Casement. Born to Walter and Ava Casement on April 17th 1929 in Oakland, CA. One sister predeceased Marilyn McLaughlin.
Doris is survived by her 2 children son Scott Douglas of San Jose, CA and daughter Lynn Clendenen of Myrtle Creek, OR
View the online memorial for Doris Jean Strange
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019