Doris Kuboyama
1933 - 2020
Resident of Milpitas
Doris Kuboyama, at rest in Milpitas, CA, August 27, 2020. Loving mother of Kelly (Susan) Kuboyama of Fremont, Karin Stephenson (Tom) of San Jose, and Sharon Zolezzi (Jim) of Sunnyvale. Devoted grandmother of Alyssa Kuboyama, Douglas Zolezzi, and Darren Kuboyama. Compassionate caretaker of Tucker and Kitt.
A native of Laie, Oahu, Hawaii, aged 87 years, Doris was retired from Fairchild Semiconductor after 25 years, and a member of the Mountain View Buddhist Temple. She enjoyed spoiling her ohana and pets and will be remembered for sharing laughs and smiles with us right through to the end.
Donations may be made to Mountain View Buddhist Temple.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
