Doris Kuboyama1933 - 2020Resident of MilpitasDoris Kuboyama, at rest in Milpitas, CA, August 27, 2020. Loving mother of Kelly (Susan) Kuboyama of Fremont, Karin Stephenson (Tom) of San Jose, and Sharon Zolezzi (Jim) of Sunnyvale. Devoted grandmother of Alyssa Kuboyama, Douglas Zolezzi, and Darren Kuboyama. Compassionate caretaker of Tucker and Kitt.A native of Laie, Oahu, Hawaii, aged 87 years, Doris was retired from Fairchild Semiconductor after 25 years, and a member of the Mountain View Buddhist Temple. She enjoyed spoiling her ohana and pets and will be remembered for sharing laughs and smiles with us right through to the end.Donations may be made to Mountain View Buddhist Temple.