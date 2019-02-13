Doris Lillie Fontana

Apr. 16, 1924 - Feb. 10, 2019

Woodside

Our family lost a beautiful soul on Sunday, February 10. Doris Lillie Fontana passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Woodside where she lived for 68 years.

The youngest child of Giovanni and Angelina Repetti, Doris was born on April 16, 1924, in Redwood City. She graduated from Sequoia High School in 1942 and worked as a beautician until 1946 when she married Aldo Fontana, also of Redwood City. Aldo and Doris were married for 71 years at the time of his death in 2017. Doris loved her home, working in her garden, and entertaining her friends—including an annual Fourth of July party that was the talk of her circle of friends. She and Aldo traveled extensively to see their many friends and family in Italy and in Palm Springs. She was a loving caregiver to her parents in their final years, and her greatest joy was caring for her beloved husband, her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. She lived a full and loving life. Doris will be missed by all who knew her.

Doris was the beloved mother of Doreen Werthmann (Steve) of Campbell, Gary Fontana (Gail) of Aptos, cherished Noni to Gabriella and Griffin and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Doris' legacy to her family is her love of all the beauty in life and her kindness to all.

Besides her husband and parents, Doris was predeceased by her sisters, Anita Repetto, Savina Fratti and Beatrice Hill, and her brother, Joseph Repetti.

The family would like to thank Doris' wonderful caregivers, Nora and Jodee, and her physician Dr. David Jacoby for his compassionate and loving care.

The family will greet friends on Tuesday, February 19, at 10:30 am at St. Pius Catholic Church, 1100 Woodside Road, Redwood City. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am, with burial immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr., Los Altos.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 13, 2019