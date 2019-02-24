Doris Lorraine (Ode) Sites

Resident of Sunnyvale

The family of Doris Lorraine (Ode) Sites announces her unexpected death on Jan. 11, 2019. She was born in Rockford, Illinois on July 9, 1925, to Martin and Dora (Nyquist) Ode, the first of two children. Following her graduation from East High School in 1943, she completed er nursing degree through Swedish American Hospital, her first employer. While on a temporary leave and staying with friends in Portland, OR, she met Lester A. Sites in February 1948 at Bethel Lutheran Church. They were married just 4 months later on June 18, 1948.

Doris worked as an RN at Portland's Emmanuel Hospital, in the Nursery until she and Les started their own family in 1950. In 1963, a job transfer to San Francisco for Les brought the family to the Bay Area, and they settled in Sunnyvale. Doris found employment at San Jose's O'Connor Hospital in Labor & Delivery, working night shift to accommodate her busy family. She retired in 1990, but continued to work per diem for 5 more years. Doris and her family were active members of Crosswalk Community Church (formerly Sunnyvale First Baptist). She and Les enjoyed travel in their retirement. She also loved cooking, sewing and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents, younger sister Lucille, and by her husband Les of 69.5 years. She is survived by her 4 children: Lynette, Suzanne, Pamela (Ralph) and Jonathan (Susan); 5 grandchildren: Mindy (Robert), Brooke (Fred), Jay, Chad and Rachel; and 3 great-grandchildren: Parker, Addison and Lucille.

A service celebrating the life of Doris Sites will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm, at Crosswalk Community Church, 445 S. Mary Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crosswalk Community Church, in remembrance of Doris Sites.





