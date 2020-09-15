Doris Sermon (nee Nichols)February 16, 1922 - August 18, 2020Los Gatos, CADoris Sermon was living in Taylorsville, GA, when she passed away on August 18, 2020, from natural causes. Doris was born on February 16, 1922, in Buckeye, AZ to LaRhee Parkman Nichols and Elton Nichols. The Nichols family moved to California and lived in Long Beach and San Carlos, and then settled on an apricot and almond ranch in Los Altos. Doris enrolled in college at UC Davis, but WWII intervened in her education. Doris worked during the war at the local defense plan Hewlett Packard. At a USO dance, she met her future husband, Edward Sermon. Ed who was home on shore leave from the South Pacific battle. They were married on February 9, 1945, at the Nichols family farm in Los Altos, CA, and moved to San Diego, CA, where Ed was stationed until the end of WWII. Ed and Doris returned to Los Altos, CA, where they started their family. Later they purchased a home in Mountain View, CA, where Doris raised her sons and worked in a local arts and crafts business. June 1964, the family moved to a home on a ranch named "Christmas Tree Hill" on Summit Rd. in the foothills of Los Gatos and sold Christmas trees to 3 generations of families. Doris raised Arabian horses for the next 30 years, and she was a founder of the Summit Riders Horse Association. Doris worked as a machinist at the Joe Howard Machine company during the late 1960s and early '70s. Doris founded the Sermon Machine Company and retired from machining work after 20 years. At the age of 92, Doris moved to her own beautiful new cottage in Taylorsville, GA, to live with her son and his wife on their property. Doris was a multi-talented artist in both leather tooling and painting. For 25 years, she led the Los Gatos Recreation Department painting classes. She was very active in Summit Road community life and activities, including a Ham Radio Club, the Loma Prieta Volunteer Fire Department, and the Loma Prieta women's community group. She volunteered for years as a dispatcher for Santa Cruz County Sherrif's office on Summit Road. Doris was married to Edward Sermon until his passing in 2010. Doris is survived by two younger sisters: Amy and LaRhee; and her two sons. Doris was predeceased by her brothers: Nick and Paul.