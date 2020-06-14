Doris (Dore) Wilson
1926 - 2020
Doris (Dore) Wilson
May 31, 1926 - June 3, 2020
Carmel, CA
Dore was a lovely, stylish lady with a ready smile and infectious laugh. She made a rich life with family and friends, leaving a legacy of a life well and fully lived. She lives on in our hearts and memories.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
