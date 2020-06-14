Doris (Dore) Wilson
May 31, 1926 - June 3, 2020
Carmel, CA
Dore was a lovely, stylish lady with a ready smile and infectious laugh. She made a rich life with family and friends, leaving a legacy of a life well and fully lived. She lives on in our hearts and memories.
View the online memorial for Doris (Dore) Wilson
May 31, 1926 - June 3, 2020
Carmel, CA
Dore was a lovely, stylish lady with a ready smile and infectious laugh. She made a rich life with family and friends, leaving a legacy of a life well and fully lived. She lives on in our hearts and memories.
View the online memorial for Doris (Dore) Wilson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.