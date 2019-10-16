Home

Dorothy A. Chisessi


1922 - 2019
Dorothy A. Chisessi Obituary
Dorothy A. Chisessi
March 13, 1922 – Oct. 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Dorothy Ann Chisessi, 97, passed away on Oct 9. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Mario; and children Deborah (David), David (Mizuho) and Massimo. Her farm upbringing prepared her for her service as a WWII Lt. Army nurse. A wonderful wife and mother, Dorothy will be remembered for her intelligence, character and love of family, reading and Bridge. Services will be this weekend. For info contact Massimo at [email protected]


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 16, 2019
