Dorothy A. Graf
February 24, 1923 – May 6, 2020
Resident of San Mateo
On May 6, 2020, Dorothy Alice Graf, 97, passed on. She lived, she died, we say goodbye.
She did not want a fuss for herself but she did enjoy making a fuss for others. We loved her dearly; she loved us more. Memories of her caring interest, sharp mind, bright wit, engaging smile and lively laugh will sustain us. She never stopped trying or learning. She was a lesson in perseverance.
Born in Omaha on her father's birthday, Dorothy moved with Brother Carl, Mother Lucian, & Sebastiano Falcone to San Francisco when she was 14. The city was ablaze with celebration honoring the opening of the two bridges. There she attended Balboa High School and started her working career as a secretary. Life happened. A dance, a romance, a marriage to Kenneth Charles.
Soon there were children, Gary & Jacki Lynn. A home in suburban Millbrae. Celebrations with family and friends, good food and conversation. She enjoyed pastimes that engaged the mind: crosswords, Cryptoquips, mystery books, learning Italian. She loved to dance; she went to exercise classes at 97.
Dot, as she was known, is survived by her children, her grandchildren, Brian Graf and Betsy Douglas, and a clan of Falcone nieces and nephews. Her family meant the world to her, and our world is lessened by her passing.
We thank the staff at Mills-Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 floor for their kind care in her last days. Services will be deferred at this time. Donations in her honor may be made to the St Jude Society or the charity of your choice.
Doretea, ci mancherai!
(Dorothy, we will miss you!)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 17, 2020.