Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Elaine (Dottie) Sexton


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Elaine (Dottie) Sexton Obituary
Dorothy (Dottie) Elaine Sexton
Formerly of San Jose
Dorothy (Dottie) Elaine Sexton, 89, recently of Redding California, passed away in the early morning hours of July 31, 2019.
She was born to parents Harry Klay and Hedwig Taube, September 5, 1929 in Austin Texas. Dottie was raised in Oakland California while her father worked as a riveter to help construct both the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. She knew which places on both bridges where he worked. Dottie graduated from Oakland Tech High School in June 1947.
She was married to Chleo in June 1948 for 71 years. Dottie is survived by Chleo, her sons and their wives Steven and Karen and David and Nancy, her granddaughters Moria Sexton and Alissa and husband Ian Holmes.
She lived most of her life in San Jose California and was an accomplished bank teller for Bank of the West for over 30 years. She never once failed to balance accounts at the end of each work day. The family prefers that any wishing to remember Dottie make a donation to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's. She is loved and will be missed by all.


View the online memorial for Dorothy (Dottie) Elaine Sexton
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.