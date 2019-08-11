|
Dorothy (Dottie) Elaine Sexton
Formerly of San Jose
Dorothy (Dottie) Elaine Sexton, 89, recently of Redding California, passed away in the early morning hours of July 31, 2019.
She was born to parents Harry Klay and Hedwig Taube, September 5, 1929 in Austin Texas. Dottie was raised in Oakland California while her father worked as a riveter to help construct both the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. She knew which places on both bridges where he worked. Dottie graduated from Oakland Tech High School in June 1947.
She was married to Chleo in June 1948 for 71 years. Dottie is survived by Chleo, her sons and their wives Steven and Karen and David and Nancy, her granddaughters Moria Sexton and Alissa and husband Ian Holmes.
She lived most of her life in San Jose California and was an accomplished bank teller for Bank of the West for over 30 years. She never once failed to balance accounts at the end of each work day. The family prefers that any wishing to remember Dottie make a donation to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's. She is loved and will be missed by all.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019