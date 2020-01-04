|
Dorothy Evelyn Oberschulte
Oct. 5, 1918 - Dec. 1, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Dorothy Oberschulte (nee Waite), 101, passed away with her daughters by her side in San Jose, CA. She was born in Franklin Mine, MI. Dorothy attended Detroit Business Univ. and was later employed at GM. She married Ray Oberschulte on Feb. 7, 1942 in Detroit, MI. Dorothy's love of people, her sense of humor and radiant smile won her many friends. She is survived by 2 daughters; Gail Wesling (Paul) of Saratoga, CA and Nancy Jo Hinsen of San Jose, CA; 5 grandchildren, Andrew Wesling (Carolyn), Brian Wesling (Karen), Josephine Catherine, Christopher Grey (Laura), Miguel Grey (Monica) and 15 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 5100 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., reception to follow. Either flowers or contributions to the Salvation Army are welcome.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020