Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oakhill Memorial Park
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel of Roses
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Gayle Todd


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Gayle Todd Obituary
Dorothy Gayle Todd
Sept 25, 1922 - Feb 2, 2019
San Jose, CA

Dorothy passed at age 96. She is predeceased in death by her parents Clarence & Gayle Rogers, husband Carroll, Brother Jerry & Sisters Darlene Forbes & Barbara Fisher. Dorothy is survived by her five children Allen, Louis (Carole), Charlotte (Richard) Jones, Shirley Brauer & Dorothy Riley, 11 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, 6 Great Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews. She worked as a Psychiatric Technician for her entire career. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered for her outgoing fun personality. She so loved her family, gardening, roses, traveling & entertaining. There will be a viewing on 2/26/19 between 3 & 8 pm at Oakhill Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at Oakhill on Wednesday, 2/27/19 @ 11:00am in The Chapel of Roses. This will be followed by a graveside service @ Oakhill & then a gathering @ Oakhill in the reception room.


View the online memorial for Dorothy Gayle Todd
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.