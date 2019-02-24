|
|
Dorothy Gayle Todd
Sept 25, 1922 - Feb 2, 2019
San Jose, CA
Dorothy passed at age 96. She is predeceased in death by her parents Clarence & Gayle Rogers, husband Carroll, Brother Jerry & Sisters Darlene Forbes & Barbara Fisher. Dorothy is survived by her five children Allen, Louis (Carole), Charlotte (Richard) Jones, Shirley Brauer & Dorothy Riley, 11 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, 6 Great Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews. She worked as a Psychiatric Technician for her entire career. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered for her outgoing fun personality. She so loved her family, gardening, roses, traveling & entertaining. There will be a viewing on 2/26/19 between 3 & 8 pm at Oakhill Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at Oakhill on Wednesday, 2/27/19 @ 11:00am in The Chapel of Roses. This will be followed by a graveside service @ Oakhill & then a gathering @ Oakhill in the reception room.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 24, 2019