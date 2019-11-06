|
|
Dorothy Hembree
April 13, 1925 - November 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Our family lost its beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt when Dorothy Veronica "Dora" (Odens) Hembree passed away at her residence Sunday, November 3, 2019 at age 94, after a lengthy illness. Dora lived at the family home in San Jose, CA in the loving care of her youngest daughter, Patricia Hembree.
Dora was born April 13, 1925 in Panama. She was the cherished and devoted wife of Virgil Russell Hembree, whom she married in 1948. Dora came to the United States in 1950 with her husband and infant daughter. During her years of good health, Dora was an active member of the churches to which she belonged, including St. William's Catholic Church in Murphy, N.C., St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bryson City, N.C. and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in San Jose, CA. After she earned her American Red Cross Social Welfare Aide certification in 1963, Dora served as a volunteer, assisting families who lived on the Cherokee Indian Reservation in Swain Co., N.C.
In 1964 Dora moved with her family from North Carolina to California. Dora's favorite job was General Store Manager and Buyer for Frontier Village Amusement Park in San Jose, where she was employed until the park closed in 1980. Dora was a talented seamstress and a fantastic cook. With her huge smile and loving heart, she welcomed family and friends to her home. Her kitchen table was a gathering place for conversation and slices of her homemade cakes. One of Dora's proudest achievements was earning her United States Citizenship in 2001.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony J. "Tony" and Asburga Maria (Ralston) Odens; her husband, Virgil Russell Hembree (1924-2002); her infant daughter, Rhea Maria Hembree (1963-1964); and her brother, Herman Aurelius Odens (1917-1983).
Family members left behind to cherish Dora's memory include two daughters: W. Jean Darnall (Phil), and Patricia A. Hembree; three sons: Ben C. Hembree (Pam), Daniel R. Hembree (Sue), and J. Robert Hembree (Jana); nine grandchildren: Michael Darnall (Manuela), Kevin Darnall, Charlotte Hembree, Alanna Hembree, Derek Hembree (Mandy), Jennifer Moats, Cori Bolman (Edward Wang), Shannon Hembree, and Rachael Oettinger; four great grandchildren: Kelly Darnall (Kate), Brailee Moats, Rylee Moats, and Jackson Hembree; and her treasured niece, Myrta Pettit.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 1200 Redmond Ave., San Jose, CA followed by a reception from 3:00-5:00 P.M. Private interment will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Gustine, CA.
View the online memorial for Dorothy Hembree
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 6, 2019