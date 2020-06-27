Dorothy HowesAugust 15, 1934 - June 17, 2020San JoseDorothy Evelyn (Rich) Howes passed away peacefully on June 17th at home surrounded by family. Born and raised in Madera, CA the adored only child of Ralph and Muriel Rich, "Dottie" attended and graduated from San Jose State College (now University!) in 1956 where she was a proud member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. After graduation she married the love of her life, John "Pete" Howes and settled in San Jose, CA to raise their family.She was a dedicated teacher for over 40 years, beginning with pre-school and then teaching kindergarten and second-grade in the Union School District for over 30 years. After retiring, she was an avid volunteer at the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital Thrift Shop in Willow Glen for many years, and took great delight in working at the annual Pumpkin Patch event.She loved all holidays and family events and took great joy in decorating her home for all occasions, often with hand-made decorations, and, when they were young, sewing seasonal outfits for her children and hand-baking birthday cakes with elaborate decorations. Although she leaves the recipe behind, nobody will ever be able to replicate the love she put into her "world-famous" rum-balls at Christmas.Dorothy joins her husband Pete, who pre-deceased her in 2013. She is survived by her children DeLynn (spouse "favorite son-in-law" Jim), Lori (spouse "favorite daughter-in-law" Karin), and Christopher, grandchildren John (Sara), Sabrina and Patrick, great-grandson Matthew and niece CatherineA private memorial will be held on August 15th, which would have been her 86th birthday. If anyone wishes to honor her memory, she would have much appreciated a contribution in her name to the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital.