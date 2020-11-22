Dorothy IwasakiNov. 23, 1929 - Nov. 11, 2020Former resident of San JoseDorothy Iwasaki passed away peacefully on November 11th, 2020. She was born November 23, 1929 in Hillsboro, Oregon to Yasukichi "Billy" Iwasaki and his wife, Ito. Dorothy was one of eight children, with her siblings, in chronological order, George, Ike, Arthur, Kate, Taka, Aya and Rose. She was 7th in order.She graduated in 1947 from Hillsboro High School although she spent time at Nyssa High School during WW II. She went on to receive a BS in Elementary Education 1951 from Lewis & Clark College. She spent most of her adult life as a teacher in San Jose, California, but also taught in Hawaii and in Portland. In February of 2019 she relocated to Portland, moving into The Ackerly at Timberland where she enjoyed making new friends and participating in daily exercise classes, bingo, and crafts.Her sisters Taka, Aya and Rose survive her, as do many nieces and nephews. She also leaves many friends in California including two very close friends, Helen Fujishin and Paula Tamura. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and she loved line dancing and golfing with friends in San Jose. Dorothy also travelled the world with friends and relatives. When reminiscing about her time at Lewis & Clark, she recalled with glee that she used to slide down the polished handrail in the Manor House.If you would like to donate to a charity in her memory, Dorothy's suggestions would be one of the following, but she would be equally happy for you to select your own charity or cause:Wesley United Methodist Church566 N 5th StreetSan Jose, CA 95112Epworth United Methodist Church1333 SE 28th AvenuePortland, OR 97214