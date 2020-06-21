Dorothy J. (Russo) Caviglia
1927 - 2020
Dorothy J. Caviglia (Russo)
June 10, 1927 - June 4, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Dorothy J. Caviglia (Russo) passed peacefully on Jun. 4, 2020, with her family at her bedside. Dorothy lived a beautiful long life and was just shy of her 93 birthday. Dorothy was of Italian descent and grew up in the Italian neighborhood of San Jose. Her parents were Charles and Rosalia Russo, and she had a younger brother, Joe Russo. Her family later relocated and farmed their cherry orchard on Bernardo Ave, in Sunnyvale. She attended Mountain View High School and San Jose State.
Dorothy was married to Albert L. Caviglia Sr. on February 6th, 1949. Dorothy and Al built a ranch home in Sunnyvale and had two children together, Albert L. Caviglia Jr. and Gayle M. Lawler. Together, for 51 years, Al and Dorothy created a successful farming business, growing and packing cherries, apricots, pears, plums, and oranges in the Santa Clara and San Joaquin Valleys. Dorothy lived out the balance of her life gardening and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren in the same ranch home she and her husband built 71 years earlier.
Dorothy is survived by her son Albert and Kathy Caviglia, and daughter Gayle and Jim Lawler. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister-in law's Jane Caviglia, and Maxine and Bob Freeborn, along with the many nieces and nephews from this large family
Private services are being held at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY. Donations made in her honor can be sent to St. Jude's, and Lucille Slater Children's hospitals, or your favorite charity.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
