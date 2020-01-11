|
Dorothy J. Williams
May 20, 1928-January 9, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Dorothy J Williams was born in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She attended Sturgeon Bay High School and moved on to the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She graduated through hard work and determination in 1951 with a degree in Education. After graduating, Dorothy taught High School English in Wisconsin for several years. As a fiercely independent woman, she decided to venture westward to California in her new Chevy. After camping out in a pup tent along the way to save money, she landed in Berkeley, California. She began working at UC Berkeley in the Academic Senate and the College of Engineering where she met the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Jack. They raised 3 children in San Jose where Dorothy was very active as President of the PTA. She taught Sunday School and served as a council member at her church. After the kids were grown, she launched into her second career as a travel agent. Together Jack and Dorothy were able to travel the world.
Dorothy leaves her husband of 63 years, Jack; daughter Laurie Augspurger (Denny); daughter Kristen Zeiner (Andy). She was pre-deceased by her beloved son, Erik Williams in 1986.
A Visitation will be at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday January 18 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 14103 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga at 3:00 pm, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to your
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 11, 2020