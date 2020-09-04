1/1
Dorothy Jane Mauseth
1924 - 2020
Dorothy Jane Mauseth
June 8, 1924 - August 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Dorothy passed away peacefully on August 1 at the age of 96. She was born in Chico, California and raised on an almond ranch. She graduated from Chico State and in 1946 moved to San Jose to earn her teaching credential from San Jose State. She taught kindergarten in Campbell and San Jose. Dorothy and Al were married in her home town of Chico, December 1948. In 1951, Al started his own business, Treat Ice Cream. Through the years, Al and Dorothy "Mr and Mrs Treat" established a loyal following and gathered respect throughout the ice cream community. Dorothy & Al lived in Willow Glen where they enjoyed raising their family. She shared her love of music, her country and nature. The family enjoyed camping at Big Sur and Pinecrest. She felt fortunate to be able to visit Europe, Norway, the Pyramids, Great Wall and the Holy Land. She was a dedicated member of the Willow Glen United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where she served on committees and sang in the choir.
Dorothy is survived by her sister; Helen Dennis, children; Brian (Pam), Mary (Dean) Grometer, and Bob, grandchildren; Lisa (Rob), Kyle (Zoila), Neal (Cindy), Lauren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Willow Glen United Methodist Church, 1420 Newport Ave. San Jose 95125


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
