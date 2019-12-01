Home

Dorothy Jeannette McKay Ritt


1925 - 2019
Dorothy Jeannette McKay Ritt Obituary
Dorothy Jeannette McKay Ritt
Resident of Los Gatos
Dorothy, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, at her home in Los Gatos. A much loved wife, mother and grandmother, she is greatly missed by all her family and friends. She was born on Dec. 28, 1925 in Brockville, Ontario, Canada and grew up in Escott, Ontario. After finishing her education she was employed at Aulabs in Kingston, Ontario. She loved the outdoors, was a fine ice skater, skier, gardener and vocalist. She liked to travel, and she and her husband of 66 plus years visited and enjoyed many countries, especially Scotland, her father's birth place. She was highly appreciated as a volunteer in several organizations including church, hospital and charitable. She is survived by her loving husband, daughter Sandy, son Bill and three grandchildren. A family gathering is being held in lieu of a formal service.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019
