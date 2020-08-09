Dorothy K. MooneyMay 31, 1932 - July 29, 2020San JoseDorothy passed away peacefully on Wed. 7/29/2020. She was born to William and Mary Konig in Brooklyn, NY. She married her first love, Robert G. Miller in 1953, at Brooklyn, NY. They moved to Teaneck, New Jersey, where their four children were born. After Robert's death in 1996, Dorothy moved to California, where she met and married James Gerry Mooney in 2006 at San Jose.Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, James Gerry Mooney, daughter, Patricia Miller, Gilroy; daughter Maureen Miller,Campbell; son, Robert W. Miller (Sherri), Summerville, SC; son, James Miller (Melanie) River Edge, NJ; sister-in-law Kathleen Mooney, Dublin, Ireland; son-in-law Christopher Kunzmann, Campbell; stepson, James J. Mooney, (Laura), Citrus Heights, CA; stepdaughter, Jennifer Maxey (Quincy), San Jose; Grandchildren: Victoria Harris(Ian); Brian Benson; Chelsea Hofrichter (Rickey); Dylan and Erika Kunzmann; Madelyn and Robbie Miller; Audrey Miller; Lindsey and Sean Mooney; Zachary and Meagan Maxey; Great-grandchildren: Willow; Tyler; Ezekiel, Bryley, KJ; Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins in NJ, NY, Conn, CA. Many friends.She was the first woman Commander of the Palisades Power Squadron Boating Organization.A lifelong Catholic, Dorothy taught Catechism at Saint Lucy's, Campbell, and Transfiguration, San Jose, and was an active member of YLI and a charter member of Bishop O'Dowd Columbiettes. Member of: US Power Squadron; Irish Social Club of Santa Clara Countyand she was always volunteering and helping others wherever needed.She had many friendships and her family home was the hub for holidays and other celebrations. She never tired of her role as perpetual, gracious and welcoming hostess.Family and friends will be attending outdoor funeral Mass on Mon. Aug 10th at 10 AM at Transfiguration Parish, 4325 Jarvis Ave, SJ 95118.(Masks and social restrictions observed). Visitation will follow at Willow Glen Funeral Chapel, 1039 Lincoln Ave, SJ, CA 95125. to 1 PM. Funeral escorted motorcade to Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr, Los Altos, CA 94024. Burial services 2 PM.Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dí.