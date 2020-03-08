Mercury News Obituaries
Dorothy Katsuyo Yamada


1920 - 2020
Dorothy Katsuyo Yamada Obituary
Dorothy Katsuyo Yamada
December 7, 1920 - February 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose
She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Sunrise Senior Center in Pleasanton on Feb 1, 2020 at the age of 99.
She was born in Mountain View, CA. on December 7, 1920, to Shimo and Yeitaro Antoku.
She worked on the family farm and was interned at Tule Lake during WWII.
After the War she met and became the wife of Yoshio Yamada, a farmer in San Jose.
They raised 5 children, as a mother and homemaker, she was involved in her children's sports and various club activities. She worked in sales at Mervyns for 20+ years.
Dorothy was the sister of deceased siblings, Toriye Watanabe (Togo), Charles (Dorothy), George (Yoshika) Mary Dowke (Henry) and Edith Azlant (John).
She is survived by her loving children, David, Alan (Donna), Howard, Charmaine Yamamoto (Roy) and Janice Yoshimoto (Vincent)
Grandmother of Brandon Yamamoto and Bryce Yoshimoto. Great Grandmother of Dylan and Paige Yamamoto.
Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband Yoshio at the Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose.
Celebration of Life for Dorothy Yamada will be held at the Barbara Lee Senior Center, 40 N. Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 on Sunday March 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Dress is Casual, Dorothy's favorite colors were Lavenders, Purple and Shades of Pink.
In lieu of Flowers the family is requesting donations be made to breastcancer.org in memory of Dorothy Yamada.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
