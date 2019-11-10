Mercury News Obituaries
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Palo Alto Buddhist Temple
2751 Louis Road
Palo Alto, CA
Dorothy Kiyoko Yoshimoto


1931 - 2019
Dorothy Kiyoko Yoshimoto Obituary
Dorothy Kiyoko Yoshimoto
Mar. 7, 1931 - Oct. 29, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Dottie Yoshimoto, wife of the late Roy Yoshimoto, died at 88 years of age at her residence in Sunnyvale, California. Mother of Wayne (Phyllis) Yoshimoto and Diana (Jerry) Watanabe. Sister of Susumo Dozen and Hisao Dozen. Grandmother of Lani Yoshimoto and Christine (Gary) Bulanti. Great Grandmother of Lilliana (age 7) and Bianco (age 4) Bulanti. Survived also by multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday Nov. 16th at the Palo Alto Buddhist Temple, 2751 Louis Road, Palo Alto, CA


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
