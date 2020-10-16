Dorothy KnoflerNov. 16, 1925 - July 25, 2020San JoseDorothy Catherine Knofler, age 94, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1925, in Bakersfield, CA, to Herman and Irene Knofler. Dorothy's early years were marked by the Great Depression, and her family resided in various locations during that time including rural Monterey County, Oakland, and the Colfax area. Her mother was a public school teacher and taught Dorothy and her two siblings in one-room schoolhouses.Dorothy attended St. Brigid's High School in San Francisco. She was the high scorer on the three-time championship basketball team. Dorothy also scored high marks in the classroom and as an honor student, was accepted to UC Berkeley where she earned her B.A. in Social Studies with a minor in English. Dorothy continued with her education to earn her teaching certificate in 1949 from Cal, and she began her teaching career at Longfellow Grammar School in San Jose.Dorothy had an adventurous spirit, and at age 29 boarded the Ship Darby in New York City and traveled to Bremerhaven, Germany, to teach on an American military base. After three years in Germany, she then taught on military bases in Spain and Japan.Dorothy returned to her family that resided in the San Jose area. She resumed employment with the San Jose Unified School District and taught hundreds of elementary school students during her successful career.Dorothy was a cherished aunt and godmother to many, and she was a steady hand helping her widowed brother and sister raise their large families. Dorothy loved gardening and her apartment decks were full of potted plants and flowers. She also enjoyed playing tennis and was an avid bridge player.Dorothy was a lifelong Catholic and regularly attended church, donated generously to charities, and cheerfully volunteered at Martha's (soup) Kitchen.Dorothy was predeceased by her older brother Franklin Knofler and her sister, Ruth Heath. Dorothy is survived by her godchildren, nieces, and nephews. They fondly remember her hearty laugh, Snoopy birthday cards, optimism and gentle guidance. She was interned at the Santa Clara Mission Catholic Cemetery.