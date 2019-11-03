|
|
Dorothy L. Banker
April 26, 1925 - October 19, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Dorothy Lucille Banker passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose on October 19. Dorothy was born in San Jose to Isabel Munoz Ucovich and Peter Ucovich. She was a life-long resident of San Jose, where her mother's family traced its San Jose heritage back to 1700s. Dorothy had one brother, Mitchell Ucovich, who predeceased her.
Dorothy attended St. Patrick's grammar school, Notre Dame High School, San Jose State and the Stanford School of Nursing. In 1971 she married Wayman "Gus" Banker and they were together for more than 30 years before his death. She is survived by two step daughters, Joanne Banker Hames and Dianne Banker Barcelona, grandchildren, Kerry Erickson, Razz Barcelona, Jennifer Stanbery, and Brian Hames. She is also survived by nephews Martin Ucovich and Miguel Ucovich and niece, Linda Herschbach. Also surviving are several grand nieces and nephews. More recently she delighted knowing and spending time with great grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her very dear cousin, Alberta Navarra, and her family.
For many years Dorothy served as a supervising nurse for the San Jose City and Santa Clara County Health Departments. She was most proud of her participation in the formation and organization of the first emergency room for San Jose and Santa Clara County and for involvement in the creation of poison control center, established long before technology was available to aid in the organization at categorization of various substances.
Throughout her life, she retained a allegiance to Stanford University, and was a faithful fan of Stanford football. Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Christopher's parish and Ladies of Charity supporting St. Elizabeth Day Home. She was a dedicated supporter of various Catholic organizations, including Catholic Charities, Notre Dame High School (San Jose) and Sisters of Notre Dame (Belmont).
Her family is grateful to the neighbors, friends, and caretakers who supported Dorothy in her final days, so that she could stay in her home until her passing. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Christopher's Church, followed by a Celebration of her Life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019