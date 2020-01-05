|
Dorothy Loraine Franklin
July 22, 1927 ~ December 28, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Born in Kansas City, Kansas, daughter of John and Ruth (Estes) Monahan. Dorothy graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. She attended the Universty of Kansas where she met her future husband Thomas Franklin. They were married September 20, 1952. They moved to the Los Angeles area in May 1957 where both of their children, David and Margaret were born. The family moved to Santa Clara in 1964 and later to Saratoga in 1973.
Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother. She was optimistic, kind and loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed attending classical music concerts and local plays.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Franklin. They were married for 62 years. Also her two brothers Donald and James Monahan. She is survived by her son David (Cole Camp, Missouri), daughter Margaret (Saratoga, California) and sister Mary Ann (Theroff) of McLouth, Kansas.
No services are planned. Dorothy will be buried alongside her husband at Saints Peter and Paul cemetery in Cole Camp, Missouri.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020