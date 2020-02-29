Home

Dorothy M. Bence


1934 - 2020
Dorothy M. Bence Obituary
Dorothy M. Bence
June 28, 1934 - Feb. 23, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Dorothy was born and raised in San Jose by her parents, the late Adda and Martin Weber. She was a graduate of San Jose High School and San Jose State University. Adoring wife of the late William E. Bence (Nov 1985). Loving mother to Martin Bence (Bev), Russell Bence (Gina) and Douglas Bence (Shelley). Devoted grandmother of William, Timothy, Ryan, Megan and Ostara.
A private graveside ceremony was held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose.
Donations in her name can be made to Meals on Wheels or The .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 29, 2020
