|
|
Dorothy M. Niblock
Mar 12, 1927-Apr 30, 2019
Dorothy M. Niblock. Born in Warren, Ohio as Dorothy M. Trimbur, married William M. Niblock 1946. Passed at El Camino Hospital in Mtn. View, CA. Survived by daughter Cheryl Kiyan & son Jeff Niblock along with grandkids Jennifer & Robert Niblock & Darcie Kiyan, daughter in law Sally Niblock, grand daughter in law Cathy Niblock, grandson in law Alex Elsorady and 4 great grand kids Norah, Catlynn, Charlotte & Addison. She was 92yrs young & lived life with gusto. She would put a smile on faces around her. She was a joy to be with. Thanks for all of the memories.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Dot Niblock to: ECH Foundation Better Breathers Fund., 2500 Grant Rd., Mtn. View, CA 94040 or call (650) 940-7154.
View the online memorial for Dorothy M. Niblock
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 17, 2019