Dorothy Marie Hedlund

August 19, 1931 - May 5, 2019

Santa Clara

Dorothy Hedlund passed peacefully from this life into the Kingdom of Heaven May 5th at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in South Dakota to Elijah and Clara Hurd. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Oscar Hedlund and all of her siblings. Dorothy is survived by her four children and their spouses: Jim and Kris Hedlund, Rick and Lori Hedlund, Lynne and Paul Masters and Craig and Lara Hedlund. She has nine grandchildren, one foster grandson and two great-grandchildren and a large extended family. She will be missed by all.

Dorothy found enjoyment in growing and arranging flowers, sewing and quilting, craft projects and creating decorations to adorn a dinner table. She cared about people and was always ready with a smile and conversation. She was a member at Westminster Presbyterian Church and was active in education through the PTA and as a staff member at Wilcox High School.

Dorothy had a faith in Jesus Christ that gave her strength, love and peace which laid a foundation for joy even when life was difficult. Her faith was the source of her gifts of love and hospitality which she passed onto her family and all whom she met on her life's journey. In the last 12 years of her life she was afflicted with dementia and while her activity diminished, her spirit of gentleness and peace remained.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on May 25th at 1 pm. Donations can be made to the .





View the online memorial for Dorothy Marie Hedlund Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary