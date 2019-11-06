|
Dorothy Pierce
1923 - 2019
Dorothy Pierce, a 31-year resident of Morgan Hill, passed away on October 30 at age 95. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, at 11:00am at San Martin Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy was born in Montpelier VT, but relished living in California for over 60 years after work transferred husband Earle to San Francisco. They lived in South San Francisco, Fremont, and Morgan Hill.
Dorothy and Earle marked their 75th anniversary on October 16, 2018. A wartime marriage, they delighted in relating how family members didn't think it would last! Although having occasional jobs and being an Avon Lady for 22 years, she loved being wife, mother and homemaker most.
The couple had four children: daughter Leslie Mastalarz, residing in Cassel, and sons Craig (Lolita) of Firebaugh, Mark (Sima) in San Jose and Dana, deceased.
Dorothy and Earle RV'd cross country several times following his retirement and were able to say they had visited all 50 states. Dorothy was active in San Martin Presbyterian Church and Woodland Estates until she became Earle's 24/7 caregiver as he slid into dementia and passed away last year.
ln lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Yosemite Conservancy or a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 6, 2019