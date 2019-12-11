|
Dorothy R. Pong
February 6, 1923 - December 9, 2019
Resident of Millbrae
Dorothy was born to proud parents, Clement and Elizabeth Yanagi, in San Francisco, California, on February 6, 1923. She spent her first 5 years in Palo Alto. At 96, she could still point out her house whenever driven down El Camino Real. She then moved to the Lodi area and advanced through high school and junior college. At the age of 19, Dorothy was forced to move with her father Clement, brother Pius, and sister Rita into the Gila River internment camp. During her stay, she would battle Valley Fever and severe weight loss. Much later, she embraced the opportunity to talk about the internment camp experience in front of her grandchildren's grade school classes. Dorothy provided vivid and memorable descriptions of day-to-day life during this dark segment of U.S. history, even while Dorothy and her husband, together, represented an incredibly positive example of what Tom Brokaw defined as the "Greatest Generation" of Americans who believed above all in the future of the American Dream and sacrificed so much during and after WWII.
In 1953, Dorothy married the ever-persistent fellow Cal Berkeley student, George Pong (who also exhibited that never-say-never attitude throughout his 31- year military career). Together they moved to San Mateo, where they settled and raised their three children. While George had a long and successful career as a pharmacist, Dorothy began her career with the SF office of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, then settled into raising the children. She was an integral part of the St. Gregory Church community, serving as President of St. Gregory Women's Club and leading countless fundraisers. Dorothy was known to some as the Donut Lady for her tireless efforts selling donuts to fund a new gymnasium. Years later, after their 3rd child left for college, she worked for California Casualty before retiring. Dorothy and George loved to travel and became experts at cruising around the world, visiting destinations from Russia to the Galapagos. They were avid Cal Bears fans and took time to watch every game they could. Dorothy was also a gifted dancer, excelling in both line dancing and tap.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George. She is survived by her children Margie Bell (Dave), Bill Pong, Don Pong (Michelle), and her grandchildren Kendall Bell, Chris Bell, and Danica Pong.
Dorothy's family extends their most heartfelt thanks to the complete staff at Magnolia of Millbrae who have supported Dorothy so affectionately since 2013.
Family and friends are invited to join us to celebrate Dorothy's life. A Rosary will be held at 7:30pm on Thursday, December 12th at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home (977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo). The Funeral Mass will be held at 12pm on Friday, December 13th at St. Gregory Catholic Church (28th & Hacienda St., San Mateo). Interment to follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park (695 Arastradero Rd., Palo Alto). Reception info will be provided following the interment.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 11, 2019