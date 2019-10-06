|
Dorothy Rothenberg
Nov. 14, 1931 - Sept 15, 2019
San Francisco
In the course of her life, Dorothy Miriam Dorr Rothenberg raised two sons, dedicated herself to the piano (in classical and pop styles), and had the opportunity to discover a passion for sailing. Friends and family mourn her passing.
Born in Tampico, Mexico to James and Miriam Dorr, Dorothy lived there for three years with her parents and two older brothers, James and Russell. Dorothy's father, a geologist, had been stationed in Tampico by his employer, the Shell Oil Company.
Subsequently the family lived in Houston, Texas then Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana.
Dorothy attended LSU (Baton Rouge), and obtained a BA in Literature. She won a Danforth Graduate Scholarship and was assigned to Indiana University (Bloomington).
Upon graduation, she started her career in Chicago where she met and married Roy Grayson Helsing. Shortly thereafter they moved to Orange County, California. In 1963 their son James Andrew Helsing was born. Two years prior, Dorothy had adopted Roy's son Blair Gray Helsing.
Dorothy raised her sons and oversaw the family home until divorce returned her to a business career in 1973. She progressed from stenographer (court reporter) to executive secretary and concluded her career in that position at Matrix Partners, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.
Living in Mountain View, she met and married Calvert J. Rothenberg, a podiatrist who lived in Palo Alto. They were active members of the Palo Alto and Sequoia (Redwood City) yacht clubs on the boat "Solitude". They shared 25 years of marriage in Palo Alto, until Cal's death in 2011. Subsequently Dorothy moved to Daly City and then to San Francisco in order to have her son Blair oversee her care.
As a pianist, Dorothy had particular affinity for the works of Chopin and Debussy. She began piano studies as a child and played into late adulthood. Her later years included entertaining senior community residents by playing WWII-era songs.
The family extends thanks to the staffs of Rhoda Goldman Plaza and Pathways Hospice for their thoughtful care of Dorothy.
Dorothy is survived by her brother Russell, numerous nieces and nephews, her sons James and Blair, and daughter-in-law Sharon Saffel.
A private celebration of Dorothy's life is being arranged.
