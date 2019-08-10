Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Siko "Dot E" Arnold


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Siko "Dot E" Arnold Obituary
Dorothy "Dot E" Siko Arnold
July 4, 1926 - August 6, 2019
Santa Clara
Dot E Siko Arnold passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 6th with her family close by, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was 93 years old. She and her husband Gene Arnold moved to Raleigh in 2012 from their longtime home in Santa Clara to be closer to family in their later years. Gene passed away in 2012. Dot E was an active member of the Santa Clara Senior Center, the Sons of Norway, as well as many other organizations within the community. She will be remembered as a good friend, helping hand to those in need and active community member. She is survived by her son Tom (Sue), step grandchildren Val Davis (Matt) and Dave Ingle (Ellee) and two great grand children, Adam and Katie. Grandma Dot E will be missed. Memorials may be made to the Santa Clara Senior Center.


View the online memorial for Dorothy "Dot E" Siko Arnold
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.