|
|
Dorothy "Dot E" Siko Arnold
July 4, 1926 - August 6, 2019
Santa Clara
Dot E Siko Arnold passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 6th with her family close by, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was 93 years old. She and her husband Gene Arnold moved to Raleigh in 2012 from their longtime home in Santa Clara to be closer to family in their later years. Gene passed away in 2012. Dot E was an active member of the Santa Clara Senior Center, the Sons of Norway, as well as many other organizations within the community. She will be remembered as a good friend, helping hand to those in need and active community member. She is survived by her son Tom (Sue), step grandchildren Val Davis (Matt) and Dave Ingle (Ellee) and two great grand children, Adam and Katie. Grandma Dot E will be missed. Memorials may be made to the Santa Clara Senior Center.
View the online memorial for Dorothy "Dot E" Siko Arnold
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 10, 2019