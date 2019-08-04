|
|
Dorothy Tomiko Chikasuye
Resident of Sunnyvale, CA
Dorothy Chikasuye passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in the early morning of June 24, 2019 of heart failure. She was 88 years old.
Born to parents Jishichiro and Fuji Nakano on September 29, 1930 in Stockton, CA, Dorothy grew up in Mountain View. During the war she was interned with her family at Heart Mountain, WY. After release from camp, she returned to Mountain View, graduating from Mountain View High School in 1948. Dorothy married her high school sweetheart Edward Chikasuye in 1951. Together they raised four children.
Dorothy was totally dedicated to her children and involved in all their school and extra-curricular activities. She was a stay at home mom and took on various part time jobs that allowed her to work at home until her children were of high school age. She then began working full time as a bookkeeper and office manager for various pharmaceutical companies. She retired in 1993 from CPS Pharmacy, where she made many friends that she kept in touch with over the years. During their retirement years, Dorothy and Ed travelled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Asia and Europe. Dorothy was an active member of the Mountain View Buddhist Temple and belonged to the Buddhist Women's Association. She was an avid Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants fan, rarely missing a game on TV and knew all the players through the years.
Predeceased by her husband of 67 years, her parents and her sister Shizuko (Peggy) Iwata (the late Dan), Dorothy is survived by her brother Akira Nakano (Toki) and sisters Misao Tanouye (the late Kay) and Jean Nakai (Phil), children Eric (Patty), Jody (Walter), Jill and Mindy (Ken), grandchildren Perry and Alex, grand dogs Louie, Gussy, Momo and Tako, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, 575 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View. A reception will follow the service.
View the online memorial for Dorothy Tomiko Chikasuye
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019