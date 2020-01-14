|
|
Dorothy Walker
January 21, 1924 - January 6, 2020
Los Altos Hills
Dorothy Jo Walker passed away peacefully on January 6th, 2020 at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, California, just shy of her 96th birthday. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Dorothy was born in Gadsden, Alabama, the second of six children. She was a graduate of Emma Samson High School, where she was salutatorian and played clarinet in the marching band. Seeking her fame and fortune, she moved to New York City in her early twenties, working in the textile industry. In 1950 she married Benny Kosacz and moved to Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where they raised their three children. In the early 1980's, she returned to her home state of Alabama to live with her beloved sister Wilma Lewis until 2008, when she headed to California to join her daughter and family at their home in Los Altos Hills.
Excelling at Scrabble and well-known for her coconut cakes, Dorothy was an integral part of her family and her community. She had a fierce intelligence and a fiery attitude untempered by age. She loved to dance and hated hypocrisy. Dorothy spent her life as a maker: of braided rugs and pies; of friendships and furniture; of curtains and quilts; of jams and jellies, of stuffed cabbages and biscuits; and of clothes for her loved ones all bearing the tag: "Made especially for you by Dorothy Walker."
This resourceful and determined woman is remembered by her brother Jerry Walker, her three adult children – Paul Kosacz, Gary Kosacz, and Barbara Kosacz, her step-son Frank Kosacz, her son-in-law Barclay J. Kamb and daughter-in-law Lisa Kosacz, five grandchildren (Addison, Margaret, Ramona, Carina and Benjamin), her niece Susan Lewis and many other nieces and nephews, caretaker Aye Nini, and the mountain lion that occasionally strolled by the path outside her door.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in the late Spring in Los Altos Hills.
View the online memorial for Dorothy Walker
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 14, 2020