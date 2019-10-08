|
|
Dorothy "Dotty" Weber
Resident of Sunnyvale
Dorothy "Dotty" Wanetick Weber, 83, of Sunnyvale, CA, passed away peacefully after an unexpected stroke on the morning of Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Dorothy was born in McKeesport, PA on June 15, 1936. She lived in Los Angeles from 1966 to 1971, and then moved to San Jose in 1971. Dorothy got her bachelor of science degree in interior design with a minor in marketing from San Jose State in the 1980s, while she raised four daughters. She lived life fully and was fiercely independent until the end, passionately involved with her family, her friends, her community, and her bridge and mah jong groups. Dorothy lived in Sunnyvale since 2002.
Dorothy is survived by her four daughters, Nancy Weber of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; Linda Merry (and husband Nir Merry) of Mountain View, CA; Donna Weber (and husband Ed Roseboom) of Palo Alto, CA; and Janet Weber of Half Moon Bay, CA; and her three grandchildren Elan Merry, Oren Merry, and Noa Merry.
Dorothy will be missed greatly by all who loved her. We are heartbroken.
There will be a graveside funeral on Tuesday October 8th at 11 am, at the Hills of Eternity Memorial Park, 1301 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014.
Please do not send flowers, per Dorothy's request; in lieu of flowers please donate to the to the Israeli Defense Fund (IDF) https://www.fidf.org/donate on her behalf, if you like.
View the online memorial for Dorothy "Dotty" Weber
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 8, 2019