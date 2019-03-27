Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Dortha Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dortha Mae Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dortha Mae Miller Obituary
Dortha Mae Miller
November 19, 1930 - March 23, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Dortha Mae Miller a long-time resident of Los Gatos passed away peacefully in her Gilroy home on March 23rd at the age of 88. Dortha was born in Gentry, Arkansas to Thelma and Alva Reading in 1930. She was happily married to William B. Miller and together they raised their children Richard and Gene. Dortha loved her family greatly and enjoyed engaging in projects around the house. She truly enjoyed being a great grandmother and spending time with her great grandchildren. She enjoyed attending her local church where she volunteered for many years. Dortha is preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Dickie; three sisters Geraldine, Margaret, and Patsy; and daughter-in law Katie. She is survived by her son Richard, her son Gene and daughter-in law Kyle, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday March 30th at Los Gatos Memorial Park.


View the online memorial for Dortha Mae Miller
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now