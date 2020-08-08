1/1
Douglas A. Hagdohl
1935 - 2020
Douglas A. Hagdohl
Oct. 20, 1935- Aug. 01, 2020
San Jose
Douglas A. Hagdohl, Sr.
October 20, 1935 – August 1, 2020
Doug passed away suddenly leaving behind Stella, his beloved wife of 63 years. His two sons, Scott Hagdohl and Douglas Hagdohl II, predeceased him.
Doug was born in Ohio and joined the Navy right out of high school. He eventually was stationed at Moffet Field. He met his wife Stella at the USO in San Jose, and they were married in 1957. After leaving the Navy, Doug worked for ITT Jennings for over 40 years before retiring in 2001.
Doug had a beautiful singing voice and performed with many theater groups in the Bay Area such as San Jose Light Opera, West Valley Light Opera, and Saratoga Theatre Group, to name a few. He appeared in numerous Broadway musical roles including: Joe Hardy ("Damn Yankees"); Lancelot ("Camelot"); Lieutenant Cable ("South Pacific"); Billy Bigelow ("Carousel"); Tony ("West Side Story"); Littlechap ("Stop the World – I Want to Get Off"); Cocky ("The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd"); Freddy Eynsford-Hill ("My Fair Lady"); and the Husband ("I Do! I Do!" – with Stella as his on-stage wife).
He was an exceptionally talented and wonderful person and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is now with his two sons whom he has missed each and every day.
Services will be held outdoors next to Chapel of the Oaks at Oak Hill Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am, and the memorial will be from 11:00 to Noon with interment to follow. (Masks and social distancing are required.)
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to join them in donating to Doug's favorite charities - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the Humane Society.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
AUG
12
Memorial service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082972447
