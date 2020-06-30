Douglas Dean AllenResident of Santa Clara, CAOn June 22, 2020 Douglas Dean Allen passed away (At 88 years of age) peacefully at home with loved ones by his side, including his faithful dog (JACK).Doug was the president and owner of Rollie R. French, Inc. RFI was a major subcontractor in the bay area specializing in Drywall, Metal Framing & Lath & Plaster until he retired in 1991 turning the business over to his son Mark, in retirement he enjoyed restoring antique cars & motorcycles with his son Mike along with tending to his 300+ acre ranch in Gilroy, Ca, where he enjoyed raising Texas Longhorns.Survived by his wife of 67 years, Violet, Sons Mark (Tammy), Mike (Salina) Sisters Sharon & Ona, grandchildren Michael D Allen, Delphina & David, great grandchild Demi, Grand Dogs Sam, Chica & Rocky along with many more close family and lifelong friends.Douglas was Predeceased by his parents Gordon & Josephine Allen.The family wishes to thank Seasons Hospice for all their care & support.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the family is holding a private ceremony July 1, there will be a celebration of life once the restrictions have been lifted.